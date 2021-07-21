Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 235,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

