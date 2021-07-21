Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXPE stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $614.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

