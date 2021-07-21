Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 70,953 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,953 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

