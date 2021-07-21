Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.95. 31,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 20,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGTF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

