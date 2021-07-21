Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report ($2.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.76). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($2.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.58) to ($5.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($8.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 711,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASND opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $118.02 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.