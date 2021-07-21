Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $149,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 255,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

