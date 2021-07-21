Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASHTY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.62. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $321.99.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

