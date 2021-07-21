AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,549 ($111.69) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,033 ($118.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,298.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.