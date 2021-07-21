ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.72. 154,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. ATCO has a one year low of C$35.68 and a one year high of C$46.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

