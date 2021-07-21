Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Athersys shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,259,980 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Athersys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Athersys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

