Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATLKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.

ATLKY opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

