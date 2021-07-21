AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. AtriCure accounts for about 3.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $54,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,094 shares of company stock worth $7,511,125. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

ATRC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. 2,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,768. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

