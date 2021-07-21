AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $86.25 Average PT from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,768. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $24,862,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.