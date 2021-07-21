Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Up 0.9%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.97. 1,267,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,318,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$55.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

