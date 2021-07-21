Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

JG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $316.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.41. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $2,100,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

