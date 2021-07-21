Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.66.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.17. Autohome has a 52-week low of $57.07 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $156,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $70,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

