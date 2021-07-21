Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

ALV opened at $92.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

