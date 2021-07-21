AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.02 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AN stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.17. 2,798,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,292. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

