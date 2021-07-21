Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.220 EPS.

NYSE AGR traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,323. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

