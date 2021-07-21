Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.20). Avation shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 10,699 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.39. The company has a market cap of £63.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43.

In related news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield bought 30,000 shares of Avation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

