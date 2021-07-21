Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. 2,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,271. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.