Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

Avnet stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

