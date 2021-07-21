AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 139,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,208. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AVROBIO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.