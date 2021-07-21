Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (AXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on August 27th

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AXI opened at GBX 92.59 ($1.21) on Wednesday. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.83.

