Azuki Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,069.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $65,069.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00105852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00141318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,438.57 or 0.99782622 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

