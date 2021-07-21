B. Riley Comments on RLI Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. RLI has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in RLI by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RLI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

