B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

