Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.