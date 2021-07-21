BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
BAE Systems stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
