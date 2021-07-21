BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BAE Systems stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

