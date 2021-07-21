BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BANF stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.02 per share, with a total value of $72,020.00. Insiders have sold 70,446 shares of company stock worth $5,095,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.