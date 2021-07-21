Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BSBR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 1,283,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,455 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

