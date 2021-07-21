Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKHYY shares. Barclays downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.