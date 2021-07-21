Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKHYY shares. Barclays downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.
