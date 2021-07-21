Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.