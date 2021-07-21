Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

