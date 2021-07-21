Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 351 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,962,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,942,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,497,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 135,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81.

