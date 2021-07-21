Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. Insiders have sold 32,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

HOME stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

