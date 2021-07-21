Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

VERO opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Venus Concept Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.