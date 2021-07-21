Bank of Montreal Can Has $53,000 Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

