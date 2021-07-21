Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $819.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

