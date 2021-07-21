Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,732 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $993.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

