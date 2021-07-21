Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

