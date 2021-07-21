Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 935.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $87.81.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.