Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.