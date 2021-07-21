Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,706 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

