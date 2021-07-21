BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

