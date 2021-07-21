Barclays PLC Acquires 11,510 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 164.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.