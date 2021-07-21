Barclays PLC Acquires 11,638 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

AMTB stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $825.29 million, a P/E ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

