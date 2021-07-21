Barclays PLC Acquires 37,308 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,741 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

