Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 5,198 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHD stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

