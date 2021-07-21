Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 1,635.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Methanex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.